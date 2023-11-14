Cape Coral City Council member arrested on three felony charges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral City Council member was arrested Tuesday on three felony charges, months after the city asked for an investigation into possible fraud.

The State Attorney’s Office announced that a judge approved an arrest warrant for Patty Cummings.

The charges are:



Fraudulent Application for Driver's License

Two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.

Assistant State Attorney John Dommerich Jr., Chief of Special Prosecutions, is prosecuting the case and has been handling the investigation, along with State Attorney’s Office Investigators.

The warrant reads:

1. On May 9, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and knowingly make a false statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit fraud in an application for a driver's license or identification card.

2. On June 14, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections.

3. On November 18, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections.

The State Attorney's Office says Cummings turned herself into the Lee County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.