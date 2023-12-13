Patty Cummings' replacement and more money for council members? Big decisions in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Could we find out who is going to replace Patty Cummings, and will some city leaders get more money for their service?

Those are two decisions that are expected to be made during Wednesday’s Cape Coral City Council meeting.

Council is considering giving each member an additional $3,333 per month.

That proposal would also mean a $5,000 monthly stipend for the city’s mayor, too.

The resolution cites various reasons for the stipends.

Here is one:

"WHEREAS, a thorough comparison of similar sized cities within the State of Florida shows that overall alternative and additional benefits that are afforded to the Mayor and Council Members of the City of Cape Coral are substantially lower than other Elected Officials in these comparable cities;"

Cape leaders say, in part, the extra money is needed due to the costs each member incurs while serving the city.

Of course, FOX 4’s closely monitoring who could replace former District 4 Councilwoman Patty Cummings, too.

In November, the council voted to appoint someone instead of holding a special election following Cummings’ suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Applications for the position closed on December 1, and a decision is scheduled for Wednesday.

