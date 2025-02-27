DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — We now know when the man, accused of killing his then-Cape Coral boyfriend, could go to trial.

Fox 4’s Bella Line was in court when the State Attorney’s Office said police are still looking for Barry Schmalbach's body. Though without him, Christopher Davis is still charged with his murder.

See what happened inside the courtroom below:

Cape Coral murder trial scheduled as search continues for Barry Schmalbach's body

On Thursday, Christopher Davis stood before a judge as the room was told June 23 could be the beginning of his five-day trial in the accused murder of Schmalbach.

In court, the State Attorney’s Office said they are working with multiple agencies and are using technology to help find Schmalbach's body, which has been missing since July of 2023.

The SAO did say they have an area of interest, but wouldn't elaborate further.

As of now, the trial is set for June 23 but that could change based on if investigators find Schmalbach's body.