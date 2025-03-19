Watch Now
BREAKING: Ft Myers City councilor confirms death threats over immigration vote

Ward 6 Councilwoman Darla Bonk said Wednesday night that police increased patrols in the communities where she and two other City Council members live.
Ft Myers Ward 6 City Council member Darla Bonk speaks with constituents two nights after a controversial split vote that prevented Ft Myers police from receiving federal powers to enforce immigration.
Darla Bonk Ft Myers City Council
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday night, Ft Myers Ward 6 City Council member Darla Bonk confirmed to a community meeting audience that death threats were received, following a split vote on whether Ft Myers police can receive federal powers to help enforce federal immigration laws.

FOX 4 saw police wand and search meeting attendees as they entered the small meeting room at a local community center.

Darla Bonk Community Meeting
Ft Myers City Council member Darla Bonk met with constituents on March 19, 2024.

Council member Bonk said the police chief has increased patrols in the neighborhood where she lives, as well as the neighborhoods of two other council members, Diana Giraldo and Teresa Watkins-Brown.

Council member Bonk said she understands the city is under a microscope, and she said she owns that consequence.

