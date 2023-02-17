Life in prison for man found guilty of stabbing Fort Myers Beach library director

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man convicted of killing a Fort Myers Beach library director in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Adam Soules, who was convicted in December of killing Dr. Leroy Hommerding, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Soules was shackled the entire time in court. He remained handcuffed and had a second shackle over his arms.

Deputies surrounded him the entire time, while one kept a hand on his shackles in the courtroom.

The sentencing came with little suspense or emotion from Soules.

State Attorney Amira Fox’s office did not seek the death penalty; therefore a life sentence was mandatory.

Friday was the final chapter in a tragic story that started nearly four years ago.

In police documents, Soules claimed Hommerding had previously disrespected Soules but did not detail what, if anything, was said.

As Hommerding opened the library for a book sale, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies say Soules stabbed Hommerding with a machete.

Documents show Soules confessed to the killing shortly after he was arrested.

In August 2019, Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck found Soules to be mentally incompetent to stand trial, his two cases against him were stayed.

Soules was ordered to spend time in a mental health treatment facility.

He was declared competent to stand trial in October 2020.