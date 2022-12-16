Jury heads into deliberation for Fort Myers Beach murder trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The case against Adam Soules is now in the hands of the jury. They will decide whether or not he's guilty of first-degree murder.

Adam Soules is accused of fatally stabbing Dr. Leroy Hommerding, a Fort Myers Beach library director, in 2019. He was opening the doors for a book sale that day.

In police documents, Soules claimed Hommerding had previously disrespected Soules, but did not detail what was said, if anything. According to the arrest report, Soules told deputies that once he saw Hommerding opening up the library, that was his opportunity to kill the library director.

On Friday morning, the State presented their closing arguments. Chief Assistant State Attorney Richard Montecalvo said, "He [Hommerding] was viciously and savagely attacked by the defendant, Adam Soules...the defendant mercilessly hacked Dr. Hommerding to death."

Montecalvo described the three elements that prosecutors must meet to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Soules is guilty. They have to prove the victim is dead, that the death was caused by a criminal act and that the killing was premeditated.

For the second element, Montecalvo says Soules hasn't come close to proving he didn't know what he was doing, citing he took off and tried hiding the knife after the stabbing.

The State began to question the defense's psychologist they called to the witness stand. Dr. Michael Collins did two psychological evaluations on Soules and diagnosed him with alcohol abuse in remission, PTSD and bipolar disorder type 1.

Montecalvo asked for the testimony from Collins to be given little weight. He calls his testimony "incredible."

"He knew it was wrong because he fled, because he told Detective McHenry I'm guilty," Montecalvo said.

Defense attorney Michael Mummert, during his closing arguments, said "He [Soules] was never asked if what he did, he believed was right or wrong," referring to the interview Soules did with the homicide detective.

Mummert said premeditation requires a fully of intent prior to the stabbing. He went through different types of charges such as second-degree murder, manslaughter and premeditated murder. Mummert says he addressed this because there's no dispute over the killing.

Mummert said Dr. Collins examined Soules and said he did not know the difference between right and wrong when the stabbing happened.

"He didn't ask for this. Adam Soules, on January 20, 2019, was mentally ill and because of that mental illness, he could not differentiate from right and wrong," Mummert said. "It's for that reason you should return a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity."

His mental status has been a constant question dating back four years, causing most of this case's delay. Eight months after his indictment, a judge ruled Soules incompetent to stand trial alone, citing mental illness concerns.

Soon after, a judge ordered Soules into a mental health facility in Martin County. In March 2020, Soules' lawyers indicated "insanity" would be their defense. Court documents show he suffers from schizophrenia, and it gave him delusions.

Fast forward to January 2021, Soules was appointed a new public defender because the previous one had a conflict of interest. The court eventually found Soules competent to stand trial, though he chose to not take the stand.