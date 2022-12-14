Opening statements begin in trial of Adam Soules, accused of killing Fort Myers library director

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon a jury was selected for the trial of the man accused in a January 2019 stabbing death of the Fort Myers Beach library director.

Adam Soules is accused of fatally stabbing Leroy Hommerding and is charged with first-degree murder. The library director was opening the doors for a book sale that day. In a Lee County Sheriff's Office police report, Soules admitted to killing Hommerding.

Tuesday, day one of selection resulted in no jurors being selected.

Judge Margaret Steinbeck, Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, Defense Attorney Michael Mummert, and defendant Adam Soules all agreed on the panel. 12 jurors and two alternates were selected.

Judge Steinbeck says she doesn't want to waste a single minute so opening statements are set to start this afternoon. — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) December 14, 2022

Wednesday morning, around 70 potential jurors gathered at the Lee County Court House. Court opened with each person telling the court about themselves.

After a brief recess, Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller was the first to ask the potential jurors follow-up questions. Some included thoughts on mental health and if they have been a victim of a crime.

After Miller asked each person her follow-up questions, Judge Margaret Steinbeck defined what exactly is considered "insanity" under Florida law.

Usually the state has the burden to prove first-degree murder. But if the defense inserts insanity, the defense now has the burden of proof. — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) December 14, 2022

This topic sparked a discussion in the courtroom. A few of the potential jurors are asking many follow-up questions. One potential juror asked how a person can be "temporarily insane".

Usually, the burden of proof falls on the state to prove guilty of first-degree murder. However, if the defense decides to insert insanity, the defense will have the burden of proof as well.

Soules was in court during the selection and is facing the jury pool. According to Fox 4's reporter in the courtroom, Soules will make eye contact, but has not shown any facial expressions.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee is in the courtroom and is live tweeting with updates.

At last update, the court was starting opening statements. Check back for updates.