Jury selection underway for Adam Soules

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection for the man accused in a January 2019 stabbing death of the Fort Myers Beach Library Director started on Tuesday.

Adam Soules is accused of stabbing and killing Leroy Hommerding.

Soules had filed a motion asking the judge to drop all charges and dismiss his case.

That motion was denied.

In a letter to the judge, he says "Been taking meds every day and stopped hearing voices. Talking to Mr. Gaines - mental health, ready to be normal and mentally stable in society again."

When Soules was arrested, deputies said he told them that he wanted to kill Hommerding for a while because he disrespected him.

According to the arrest report, Soules told Deputies that once he saw Hommerding opening up the library, that was his opportunity to kill the library director.

Soules is facing charges of premeditated homicide.