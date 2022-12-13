Watch Now
Jury selection underway for Adam Soules

He is accused of stabbing the Fort Myers Beach library director to death in January 2019
Adam Soules.png
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Adam Soules.png
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 08:45:04-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection for the man accused in a January 2019 stabbing death of the Fort Myers Beach Library Director started on Tuesday.

Adam Soules is accused of stabbing and killing Leroy Hommerding.

Soules had filed a motion asking the judge to drop all charges and dismiss his case.

That motion was denied.

In a letter to the judge, he says "Been taking meds every day and stopped hearing voices. Talking to Mr. Gaines - mental health, ready to be normal and mentally stable in society again."

Filed Lee County Clerk of Courts

When Soules was arrested, deputies said he told them that he wanted to kill Hommerding for a while because he disrespected him.

According to the arrest report, Soules told Deputies that once he saw Hommerding opening up the library, that was his opportunity to kill the library director.

Soules is facing charges of premeditated homicide.

