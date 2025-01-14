Deadly drunk driver on Matlacha sentenced to 24 years in prison

MATLACHA, Fla. — A drunk driver who hit four people - killing one woman outside of a Matlacha restaurant - will spend 24 years in prison.

Cody Curtis appeared in court on Tuesday, and pleaded 'no contest'.

A judge has also suspended Curtis' license for the rest of his life.

He was credited 268 days of time served.

Florida Highway Patrol says back in April, Curtis killed Mary Lou Sharp while under the influence as she was dining at "That BBQ Place" on Matlacha.

In November, Curtis asked for a new attorney in a Nelson hearing, but that request was denied.

A day later his attorney, Robert Hines, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.