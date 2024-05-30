FINAL COUNTDOWN: Caloosahatchee Bridge closes Friday for 10 weeks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation will close the Caloosahatchee Bridge for 10 weeks as crews install a sidewalk.

Options for commuters traveling between Fort Myers and Cape Coral include the Midpoint Bridge, the Edison Bridges, and I-75.

RELATED: ALTERNATE ROUTE: FDOT will shut down Caloosahatchee River Bridge for 10 weeks

Use of the Midpoint Bridge does require drivers to pay a toll via Sun Pass or Pay-by-Plate programs.

The Fort Myers Police Department says they are anticipating blocked intersections, and asks drivers to consider various options for commuting.

"With the Edison Bridge being the new alternate route most likely from the people coming from the North Fort Myers area, you're going to have other roads other than Dr. Martin Luther King and State Road 82. You can always go a little but further south to get where you need to go to get out of that distraction," suggests Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi of the Fort Myers Police Department.

FDOT says the closure will allow construction crews more space and the ability to work around-the-clock to install the eight-foot sidewalk.

"Leave a little bit early. Maybe take some different routes on different days to see what works best for you," Capuzzi advises.

The bridge is anticipated to reopen on August 11, 2024.

However, there will still be nighttime bridge closures and some lane closures during the day.