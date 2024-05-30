Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Caloosahatchee Bridge closes Friday for 10 weeks

The Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge will officially close Friday evening.
On Friday, the Caloosahatchee Bridge will close for 10 weeks. Here are some alternate routes to try and avoid the anticipated congestion.
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 18:23:18-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation will close the Caloosahatchee Bridge for 10 weeks as crews install a sidewalk.

Options for commuters traveling between Fort Myers and Cape Coral include the Midpoint Bridge, the Edison Bridges, and I-75.

RELATED: ALTERNATE ROUTE: FDOT will shut down Caloosahatchee River Bridge for 10 weeks

Use of the Midpoint Bridge does require drivers to pay a toll via Sun Pass or Pay-by-Plate programs.

The Fort Myers Police Department says they are anticipating blocked intersections, and asks drivers to consider various options for commuting.

"With the Edison Bridge being the new alternate route most likely from the people coming from the North Fort Myers area, you're going to have other roads other than Dr. Martin Luther King and State Road 82. You can always go a little but further south to get where you need to go to get out of that distraction," suggests Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi of the Fort Myers Police Department.

FDOT says the closure will allow construction crews more space and the ability to work around-the-clock to install the eight-foot sidewalk.

"Leave a little bit early. Maybe take some different routes on different days to see what works best for you," Capuzzi advises.

The bridge is anticipated to reopen on August 11, 2024.

However, there will still be nighttime bridge closures and some lane closures during the day.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023