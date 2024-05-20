Forget the Caloosahatchee Bridge; you won't have it after Memorial Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the Caloosahatchee River Bridge for 10 weeks starting on Friday, May 31. FDOT says this is intended to expedite the current construction project.

In an unexpected announcement, FDOT says the bridge will reopen on August 11.

"This closure is intended to expedite the project's completion by up to 18 months and will ensure greater safety for both construction crews and motorists," FDOT said in a statement.

The bridge has been down to one lane going both south and northbound for the $25 million project. They're adding an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the bridge going south.

Previously, the plan was to finish the construction in two phases. During phase one, crews would work to remove the overhead sign, replace the bridge deck and remove the existing walls. The second phase would focus on the actual installation of the sidewalk, which will connect to both downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers.

The project was expected to be done in Spring 2026, but again, it's said to be expedited with the closure.

FDOT will host a press conference on Tuesday about the decision to close it.