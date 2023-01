HENDREY COUNTY, Fla. — Construction will be happening from the south end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge to Park Avenue.

The construction will begin this Sunday night Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to finish on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. One lane of traffic will be closed each night from Fort Thompson Avenue to Old CR 78. The closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.