A BEERABLE COMMUTE: Brewery is helping you cope with no Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting on May 31, you will not be able to use the Caloosahatchee River Bridge for 10 weeks. To encourage people to still come and support local businesses, one brewery is giving away free beer.

The bridge is currently down to one lane, and it's not only affecting commuters.

"We started having a lot of customers come in saying we don't come here anymore because of the bridge," said Alex Tatko, owner of Coastal Dayz Brewery.

To make matters worse, the 10-week closure is near.

"This whole community will get affected by it," Tatko said.

With tourism season over, they need customers pouring in. So, Tatko had a thought.

"What is the best way to do a discount that still stimulates people coming across the bridge even when there's a shutdown?," Tatko explained.

He decided the way to do that is free beer.

"If you're in the area and you use the bridge, come on out, purchase, buy something, get the card," Tatko said.

The card will let you get one free beer a week for 10 weeks — one card per household.

All you have to do is show your license or pay stub that shows where you live or work.

"It gets people on this side of the bridge, not only for us, but maybe other businesses," Tatko said.

The day before the bridge closes, Coastal Dayz is also having a bridge shutdown party to make light of the situation.

"Blow off some steam before you shut down the bridge," Tatko said.

He says it's not only to help businesses, but the community through what is likely going to be a rough 10 weeks for drivers.

"And you get free beer for 10 weeks," Tatko laughed. "That's a decent price."