Florida judge approves Petito request to add Laundrie lawyer to lawsuit

A Florida judge approved a request to add Brian Laundrie's former attorney Steve Bertolino to a lawsuit against his parents Tuesday.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's parents, originally filed the lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie earlier this year, accusing the couple of knowing that their son murdered Gabby and being aware of the location of her remains but refusing to speak.

The lawsuit also alleges that the parents were attempting to arrange a way for their son to flee the country.

A key aspect at the heart of the lawsuit is a Sept. 14, 2021, statement that Bertolino shared with the media on behalf of the Laundrie parents.

Pat Reilly, the lawyer for Petito and Schmidt, has alleged the statement is "outrageous," and the lawsuit alleges that at the time it was made, the Laundries and their lawyer were aware that their son had killed Petito.

Judge Danielle Brewer granted the motion for leave to amend the lawsuit for a second time – allowing the Petito-Schmidt team to add Bertolino to the suit.