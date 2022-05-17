Laundrie family files new motion to dismiss Petito suit

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The attorneys for the parents of Brian Laundrie have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Gabby Petito.

A 21-page motion to dismiss was filed Friday.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing the Laundries "for inflicting intentional emotional distress" after the murder of their daughter. They claim Christopher and Roberta Laundrie were aware their son, Brian, had murdered Gabby, and tried to help him flee the country while taking steps to block communication with the Petitos.

The motion to dismiss argues there is no legal basis for the Petito lawsuit. A previous motion to dismiss, filed in March, was denied and a jury trial granted to the Petitos.

Crews found Gabby Petito's body in Wyoming in September 2021. The following month, remains found at a Charlotte County preserve were confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie.

Investigators say a written notebook found near his body contained a confession that he killed Gabby.