Searchers: Petito news leads to man's body in unrelated case

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a man's body in an unrelated case.

Teton County Search & Rescue officials say the body found Tuesday in the Teton Pass area matches the description of 46-year-old Robert Lowery, of Houston, who went missing on Aug. 20.

According to the Associated Press, Lowery's body was found bout 45 miles from where 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found.

The AP reported that Lowery was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a gold letter “P.”

Hotel cameras captured Lowery carrying a black duffel bag with the Nike logo, which searchers say a bag matching that description was found with the body, the AP reported.

How he died was not immediately known, according to the AP.

Petito's body was found on Sept. 11 near Grand Teton National Park.

She'd gone missing on a road trip with her boyfriend.

Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned Lowery prompted tips about Lowery.

Lowery's sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was "a sweet, sweet kid."