The search for answers in the Gabby Petito investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI wrapped up the search warrant of Brian Laundrie's family home, but that wasn't the only home law enforcement visited.

#UPDATE The #FBI search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded. No further details since this is an ongoing investigation. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in the #GabbyPetito investigation. 1-800-CALL FBI or https://t.co/0eeH1tE78F. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/OcQXoI85Cb — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, received a visit from authorities at her Lakewood Ranch home, according to Fox News.

A search warrant revealed an odd text message exchange between Gabby Petito and her mother, Nichole Schmidt.

Schmidt said she received a text on August 27th from Gabby. It said, "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls."

Schmidt said Gabby didn't call her grandfather Stan, which set off alarm bells.

The Laundrie family has remained silent, but their lawyer set up a press conference for Tuesday. The attorney canceled the press conference after speaking with the FBI, according to Fox News.

In North Port, the FBI combed through the Laundrie home.

Folks were walking around the police tape, trying to get a glimpse of the action.

“We heard the news that this was a half-hour away. I have a connection because I have three daughters. Gabby is one of my daughter's ages and as a mother of three daughters, I would be devastated by this outcome," Stephanie Price said.

During the FBI's search, a tow truck pulled into the driveway and hauled the Ford Mustang from the residence.

The same vehicle Laundrie's parents say they recovered from the Carlton Reserve Area on Wednesday.

Laundrie has been missing since last Tuesday. His parents say he went on a hike and never returned, but finding Laundrie could shed light on what happened to Gabby Petito.

The Teton County Coroner's office telling Fox News they plan to perform the autopsy of Gabby Petito Tuesday. The autopsy should reveal her manner of death. This could also reveal answers to what happened to Gabby.

