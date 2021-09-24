Breaking down the timeline of the Gabby Petito case

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — As the Gabby Petito case unfolds and the search for Brian Laundrie continues, we wanted to share a timeline of the events leading up to Gabby's disappearance, and following events. This is based on information from CNN, Fox, Reuters and direct police reports.

June 2021:

Petito and Laundrie start their road trip in North Port, FL in her white 2012 Ford Transit Van. They drive directly to New York for Petito's brother's high school graduation.

July 2021:

July 2: The couple leaves New York, documenting trip through the U.S. on YouTube and Instagram.

July 2- August 11: Road trip takes them across the country to Utah.

August 2021:

August 12: Petito and Laundrie are pulled over near Arches National Park, after a 9-1-1 caller reports seeing the couple fighting in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, UT. The caller says Laundrie was slapping and hitting Petito Officer's body camera video shows Petito crying as she describes an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. Police told the couple to spend the night apart.



August 24: Petito is seen for the last time leaving a Salt Lake City hotel.

August 25: Petito FaceTimes her mother for the last time. Petito says the couple is heading to Grand Teton National Park.

August 27: Travel bloggers capture what looks to be Petito's white van parked on a dirt road near Spread Creek Dispersed Campground.

September 2021:

September 1: Laundrie reportedly returns to his family's North Port home in the white van. Gabby is not seen with him.

September 11: Petito's family reports her missing to police in Suffolk County, NY.

September 14: Laundrie's family issues a statement, saying Brian has retained an attorney, will not cooperate with law enforcement. This is the last time Laundrie's parents report seeing him, they say he went to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Nature Reserve to go hiking alone. Laundrie's silver Mustang was seen at the nature reserve on this day.



September 15: North Port Police name Laundrie a person of interest in the case.

September 17: Laundrie's parents report him missing to the police. Police start searching Carlton Nature Reserve. Somewhere between the 14th and the 17th, Laundrie's parents tell police they went and picked up his silver Mustang, which was parked in their driveway on the 17th.



September 19: A body is recovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming near the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground.

September 21: An autopsy is conducted, confirming the remains belong to Petito. Teton County coroner labels Petito's death a homicide. No search of Carlton Nature Reserve today, police instead served a search warrant for the Laundrie household, pulling all relevant material from the home.



September 22-23: Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Nature Reserve.

September 23: Federal grand jury finds Laundrie guilty of breaking federal statute 18 U.S.C. 1029 (a)(1) "Use of Unauthorized Devices" after being accused of using a credit card to make charges after Petito's disappearance (August 30-Sept. 1). FBI releases a warrant for Laundrie's arrest.

This story is developing. Any updates will be added to this timeline.