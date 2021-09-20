Watch
FBI issues search warrant for Laundrie home

Increased Presence At Laundrie Home
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 20, 2021
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI is executing a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents in North Port.

Investigators have been seen taking equipment into the house. A neighbor tells Fox 4's Calvin Lewis they witnessed Chris Laundrie, father of missing Brian Laundrie, retrieve a piece of paper from a vehicle before going back inside.

Chris Laundrie being led out of his house during execution of a search warrant September 20. (Fox News)

That neighbor said minutes later, authorities arrived at the home and led two adults, believed to be Laundrie's parents, outside. They were situated in a van while a search was carried out inside the house.

Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, has not been heard from since Tuesday, according to his parents.

This is a developing story.

