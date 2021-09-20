FBI issues search warrant for Laundrie home

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI is executing a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents in North Port.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

Investigators have been seen taking equipment into the house. A neighbor tells Fox 4's Calvin Lewis they witnessed Chris Laundrie, father of missing Brian Laundrie, retrieve a piece of paper from a vehicle before going back inside.

That neighbor said minutes later, authorities arrived at the home and led two adults, believed to be Laundrie's parents, outside. They were situated in a van while a search was carried out inside the house.

Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, has not been heard from since Tuesday, according to his parents.

This is a developing story.

