LIVE UPDATES: Law enforcement agencies use several resources in search for Brian Laundrie

In the latest development of a missing couple, the U.S. District Court in Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. He has been missing since last week. He was engaged to Gabby Petito, whose body was found Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The new arrest warrant from Wyoming alleges Laundrie, 23, "knowingly and with intent to defraud" used a debit card and bank accounts and obtained more than $1,000 from August 30 to September 1, 2021, in Wyoming and elsewhere.

Laundrie's arrest warrant comes just days after Petito's body was positively identified. Earlier this week, the FBI tweeted the Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

"The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions."

Laundrie, who was engaged to Gabby Petito, has been named a person of interest by the FBI. Federal agents have executed a search warrant at Laundrie's home and have searched a Ford Mustang that was at the home.

Anyone with information concerning Brian Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.

Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

Police encountered both Laundrie and Petito in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 after bystanders witnessed the couple fighting at a convenience store. Police did not file charges after the two agreed to spend the night in separate places.

Petito's mother said the last time she spoke with her daughter was on Aug. 25, when she reported that she was in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home on Sept. 1.

Friday, September 24 Updates

9:20 a.m.

North Port Police and the FBI resumed their search for Brian Laundrie in Carton Reserve Friday morning.

The search continues Friday after federal authorities issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Thursday evening.

Thursday, September 23 Updates

11:01 p.m.

The FBI announced a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

The warrant allows authorities to arrest Laundrie for unauthorized use as the FBI and partners across the country investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Petito's death.

6:11 p.m.

The ground search in the Carlton Reserve was concluded for the day, North Port PD said nothing was found. Officials will begin their search again Friday morning

6 p.m.

ABC Action News is keeping a close eye on the search for Brian Laundrie. Reporter Heather Leigh has asked the FBI if they have some sort of information that is keeping them at the Carlton Preserve, or are they going off the word of Laundrie's parents, we are waiting to hear back.

5:40 p.m.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.

The warrant was issued for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices" related to Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabby Petito.

5:35 p.m.

A Tampa Bay law firm is offering $20,000 for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

#BoohoffLaw is offering $20,000 for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person #BrianLaundrie, a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old #GabbyPetito.

*Details in website link below.#GabbyPetitoUpdates https://t.co/YQfdW7edfX — Boohoff Law, P.A. (@BoohoffLaw) September 23, 2021

5 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search efforts at Carlton Reserve.

2:01 p.m.

The City of Moab in Utah released a statement on the Aug. 12 Moab police officer interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. The full statement can be found below:

"The death of Gabrielle Petito in Wyoming is a heartbreaking tragedy, and all of us are deeply saddened to learn the outcome of the nationwide effort to locate her. Our sincere condolences go out to the Petito family.

With the weeks-long search for Ms. Petito across the western U.S., news that a call to Grand County Dispatch on Aug. 12 reported a possible domestic dispute between Ms. Petito and Brian Laundrie here in Moab has naturally led to questions from the media and the public about the call. During the past week, our police officers have been both praised and criticized for their response and their resolution of the incident involving Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie.

The Moab City Police Department has clear standards for officer conduct during a possible domestic dispute and our officers are trained to follow those standards and protocol.At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate.

We understand that individuals can view the same situation in very different ways, and we recognize how the death of Ms. Petito more than two weeks later in Wyoming might lead to speculation, in hindsight, about actions taken during the incident in Moab. The purpose of the City’s formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence necessary to make a thorough, informed evaluation of such actions.

Ultimately, we depend on our law enforcement officers to make the best possible decisions in evaluating every incident individually, based on the circumstances they encounter in that immediate moment. We also appreciate the assistance in this incident from cooperating rangers with the National Park Service.

The Moab City Police Department will make all information from this incident available to the law enforcement agencies investigating Ms. Petito’s death. Moab Police will also make sure our officers are available to answer any questions those investigating agencies may have."

Wednesday, September 22 Updates

11:01 p.m.

North Port Police searched the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. Authorities brought in highly-trained divers with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to search large bodies of water.

The ground search ended around 7 p.m. North Port Police said nothing has been found. They plan to return on Thursday.

New resources in search for Brian Laundrie

10:18 p.m.

According to ABC News, the Blue Collar Restaurant Group confirms that they believe Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were at their Merry Piglet restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They say they have notified the FBI.

7:09 p.m.

The ground search for Brian Laundrie has been halted for the evening, police said nothing was found. North Port PD and several other law enforcement agencies will continue the search Thursday.

6:04 p.m.

Hundred of thousands of people are reported missing every year in the U.S., so why has the Gabby Petito case captured the world's attention?

ABC Action News is taking a closer look at what is driving this fascination on the internet and why experts believe this case has captivated so many people.

6:01 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies have teamed up and put their resources together to search for Brian Laundrie. On Wednesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's underwater recovery team was also called out to help.

North Port PD said that the recovery team is skilled in searching large bodies of water, but they also said bringing in those resources does not mean they have anything right now.

5 p.m

Reporter Heather Lee breaks down the latest as of Wednesday, September 22.

1:15 p.m.

In an update, North Port Police said area resources are looking at large bodies of water, including dive teams, boats, and sonar equipment.

"At this time, this does not mean anything has been found. It’s a part of the overall search process.," PIO Josh Taylor said.

The department said it's also on the scene of a possible self-inflicted death, roughly one mile from the Environmental Park that is not related to the Gabby Petito case.

12:25 p.m.

The lawyer representing Gabby Petito's family released this letter, directed at the attorney representing the Laundrie family asking that he stop using pictures of Gabby on his Yelp page and social media.

"Mr. Bertolino:



The Petito and Schmidt family are demanding that you remove Gabby Petito’s picture from your Yelp page. That web page is https://www.yelp.com/biz/bertolino-steven-p-pc- east-islip. The family tried to remove their daughter’s picture from your page and were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures.



Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt family demand that you cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business. I am sure this will be taken care of by 2pm or I will take further action on behalf of Gabby’s family.



Sincerely,

Richard Benson Stafford, Esq."

12:15 p.m.

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve, in addition to the department's Emergency Response Team, Air-1 and patrol.

The sheriff's office said SURF team members are divers called upon to search bodies of water for evidence. They are highly trained deputies who work in difficult and challenging environments.

8:45 a.m.

The search for Brian Laundrie resumes today. The FBI is the lead agency in the search for Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito.

6:09 a.m.

Sarasota Police took to Twitter to let people know they do not have Brian Laundrie in custody. The department said it's received "numerous inquiries via social media, email & calls" about it because of social media rumors.

Tuesday, September 21 Updates

11:07 p.m.

Brian Kensel, a retired FBI special agent, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska the terrain and environment in the preserve are some of the harshest and most challenging terrains in the country.

"It is an extremely difficult environment in which to find somebody even that wants to be found a lost hiker or someone who's injured," Kensel said. "It's hard enough to find somebody like that. So if you're trying to find someone who wants to hide and who does not want to be found, that complicates even more that makes the search just that much more difficult."

The 25,000 acres of land is full of swamps, marshes, thick brush, snakes, and alligators. Florida storms and excessive heat are also factors impacting the search.

Kensel said Bloodhounds trying to pick up Laundrie's scent from personal items collected at the home would also face challenges because of the weather.

11:03 p.m.

A day after calling off the search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, officials searched the preserve again on Tuesday. This time, they chose an entrance into the reserve about 30 minutes away from the site they started at over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, North Port Police said the search ended for the evening with "nothing to note."

Law enforcement agencies plan to resume operations on Wednesday.

6:54 p.m.

North Port PD and several other law enforcement agencies have concluded their search for Brian Laundrie Tuesday evening. Authorities plan to go back to the Carlton Reserve and resume the search on Wednesday.

The ground search in the Carlton Reserve was concluded for the day, North Port PD said nothing was found. Officials will begin their search again Friday morning

6:04 p.m.

People from all over Tampa Bay are coming to the memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port. They are bringing everything from candles to teddy bears and flowers.

Most of them never met Gabby but felt a connection with the grief and the frustration that her family is feeling.

6 p.m.

On Tuesday, authorities went out to the Carlton Reserve and searched over 24,000 acres to find Brian Laundrie.

The search was called off on Monday, but on Tuesday, officials went all in. There was help from the FBI, North Port police, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

5:05 p.m.

The forensic search has concluded of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area & law enforcement has released the area.

The Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area is within the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The forensic search has concluded of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area & law enforcement has released the area.

5:03 p.m.

The FBI confirmed the body found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest has been identified as Gabby Petito.

The FBI tweeted the Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

4:36 p.m.

The City of North Port has installed signs surrounding the area where people have made a memorial for Gabby Petito

The city of North Port has installed signs surrounding the area where people have made a memorial for Gabby Petito at city hall. The signs read: "THIS AREA RESERVED FOR GABBY PETITO MEMORIAL"

2:40 p.m.

Gabby Petito's family attorney Richard Stafford released a statement on behalf of the family, "I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve. We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location."

1:55 p.m.

Gov. DeSantis directs all state agencies under his purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search for Brian Laundrie.

Gov. DeSantis directs all state agencies under his purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search for Brian Laundrie.

1:30 p.m.

North Port Police released an update on the search, saying multiple drones and a helicopter are up in the area.

1:00 p.m.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the department did its "due diligence" investigating the area where the picture many speculate to be Brian Laundrie was taken. The department said "no one - and nothing - of note was located. The individual referenced in the post below has no known ties to our area."

10:00 a.m.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they're aware of and investigating reports of a photo of a man that many believes resembles Brian Laundrie. The department said they are actively checking out the report and said there is nothing confirmed.

The photo has been shared widely on social media with many who think it could be Laundrie. It was originally shared by Sam Bass who said on Facebook it was taken on his trail camera in Baker, Florida. The time stamp on the picture shows September 20, 2021, at 6:17 a.m.

8:15 a.m.

North Port Police, along with the FBI and a multitude of other law enforcement agencies will resume the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve where Laundrie was reported to have visited a week ago. The department said the search will move in from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands.

"A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on," the department said in a press release.

On Monday the department announced they wouldn't be searching the area, saying at the time that they believed they "exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there."

8:05 a.m.

The autopsy for the body recovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest is expected to take place Tuesday. Over the weekend, Charles Jones with the FBI's field office in Denver confirmed that the body recovered matched Petito's description.

Monday, September 20 Updates

11:07 p.m.

Many people have visited a Gabby Petito memorial in North Port paying their respects, praying and being heartbroken she wasn't found alive.

Gabby Petito's smile captured the hearts and minds of millions of strangers that continue to mourn the life of an adventurous 22-year-old with her entire life ahead of her.

"I said a prayer and told her sorry, I said a prayer that she’s at peace prayed for her family and I prayed for justice," said Meghan Mayer.

11:03 p.m.

The FBI and North Port police surrounded Brian Laundrie's family home in North Port on Monday.

Police said Brian shared the home with his parents. The FBI collected evidence from inside the home and also towed a Ford Mustang from the driveway.

10:05 p.m.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino announced that Tuesday's press conference has been “canceled.” Bertolino said the presser was called off this evening after he spoke to the FBI.

6:21 p.m.

The FBI search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded.

The FBI search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded. No further details since this is an ongoing investigation.

6:02 p.m.

All day Monday, people turned out by the dozens to show their support at a memorial for Petito outside North Port city hall.

“There’s a lot of people praying for them right now. I know we are," said Christine Kitts. "We’re thinking about them. I know there’s nothing we can say to take their pain away, but they are in our thoughts.”

While many people said they did not know Petito or her family, they explained they felt they could relate as a parent or a friend, believing it could've been anyone.

People spent the day laying flowers, pictures, and tying ribbons at the memorial.

6 p.m.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, more than a dozen FBI agents rushed into the Laundrie home. Brian Laundrie's parents were escorted out of the home and put into a dark-colored van.

The FBI also took all different kinds of equipment with them inside the home, and spent close to six hours inside, and then left with the evidence they collected.

5:02 p.m.

Investigators are working around the clock to find answers for Gabby Petito's family after finding remains they say are consistent with Petito's description. The community is doing everything it can to lift up the Petito family, showing them how much the 22-year-old meant to perfect strangers.

5 p.m.

The FBI searched the Laundrie home Monday afternoon while Brian is still missing. Wendi Lane has the latest.

2:35 p.m.

A Ford Mustang was towed away from the Laundrie family's home as the investigation continues.

1:45 p.m.

Steven P Bertolino, P.C., attorney for the Laundrie family, announced Monday he will be holding a press conference in Hauppage, New York at 1 p.m. Tuesday. No further information has been provided.

11:55 a.m.

WABC in New York talked to people who lived near Gabby and her family on Long Island. One neighbor, Dorothy Johnson, described Gabby as the, "sweetest, kindest person ever." Others said they were praying for the family.

"I certainly join with everybody locally, regionally, and around the country in expressing my sincere condolences," said Randy Schultz. "Pray God give the family some solace in this extreme tragedy and loss."

10:15 a.m.

FBI officer was seen escorting Brian Laundrie's mom into one of their vans shortly after arriving at their home.

10:12 a.m.

FBI officers were seen entering the home of Brian Laundrie on Monday morning. The FBI Tampa office said on Twitter that they were executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the home related to the Gabby Petito investigation. They said no other information could be released at this time.

10:06 a.m.

A memorial outside of North Port City Hall for Gabby continues to grow.

A memorial for Gabby Petito continues to grow outside North Port city hall this morning. The FBI on Sunday confirmed a search revealed human remains consistent with the description of Petito.

9:23 a.m.

North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor said search dogs didn't pick up a scent for Brian Laundrie while searching the Carlton Reserve.

7:54 a.m.

North Port Police say they have no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve on Monday, which is the area where they have been searching for Brian Laundrie. Authorities added that they currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.

The department also said all media interviews are on hold until further notice.

7:39 a.m.

Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, released the following statement.

“Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family. Gabby was a fun and loving influence to 'the boys' as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her.”

Cassie also provided ABC News with images of postcards she received from Gabby throughout the cross-country road trip as well as one of the last text messages she received from Gabby.

6:58 a.m.

The interim chief of the Sarasota Police Department shared condolences with the Petito family.

STATEMENT FROM INTERIM CHIEF TROCHE: On behalf of the Mayor, City Commissioners & the Sarasota Police Department, we offer our condolences to the Gabby Petito family. We continue to support North Port Police as they search for Brian Laundrie.

Sunday, September 19 Updates

6:33 p.m.

FBI Denver tweets official statement following press conference.

FBI Denver tweets official statement following press conference. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. FBI Denver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation.

6:25 p.m.

In a Tweet Sunday evening, North Port Police said Gabby’s body was found. However, the FBI has not confirmed the body found was Gabby’s. The FBI said the body resembles her description and a full forensic identification has not been completed.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.

6:21 p.m.

The father of Gabby Petito tweeted a photo of his daughter following an announcement from the FBI that a body matching her description has been found.

6:00 p.m.

Charles Jones with FBI Denver announce the body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest matches the description of Gabby Petito.

Jones added that the identity has not yet been confirmed nor has the cause of death.

5:41 p.m.

North Port Police concludes the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

"Nothing to report," per Twitter account.

5:02 p.m.

Official FBI Denver Twitter account tweets that an update will be provided in the Gabby Petito case at 6:00 p.m. ET.

FBI Denver, National Park Service & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.

4:55 p.m.

Brent Blue with the Teton County Coroner’s Office told ABC Action News reporter Julie Salomone that a deputy coroner was dispatched to recover a body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The area is where the search for Gabby has been underway, but, at this time, the identity of the body has not been confirmed.

3:00 p.m.

Crews have been searching in Carlton Reserve for a second straight day, but as of early Sunday afternoon, no news has emerged about new developments.

9:30 a.m.

North Port police and several other agencies resumed the search on Sunday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie— a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiance, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

On Saturday, dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie's family believes he entered the area earlier this week.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby.

Saturday, September 18 Updates

8:30 p.m.

Dozens of people gather for a vigil praying for Gabby Petito's safe return. ABC Action News reporter McKenna King was there.

Tonight in North Port. A vigil for Gabby Petito. Dozens of people showed up in hopes she is soon found.

8:00 p.m.

North Port Police say the search for Brian Laundrie has been called off for the evening due

to darkness. They will begin search efforts again Sunday morning.

5:00 P.M.

North Port Police quell rumors about a possible body being found.

There are currently false reports of a body being located where we are searching. Completely fake.

12:45 P.M.

North Port Police said in a press conference that they are starting to search in a 200-acre radius within Carlton Reserve. Multiple agencies are assisting with drones, k-9's, and four-wheelers. At this time 50 officers are helping with the search. The case is still not considered a criminal investigation.

Additional photos from the search for Brian Laundrie around the Carlton Reserve area.

The FBI and police say they're now searching for Brian Laundrie who has reportedly not been seen since Tuesday, September 14.

The lawyer for the Laundrie family made the announcement late Friday.

See the full statement below:

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Police say the attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son, and that the family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week.

Know anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI

According to North Port Police, Brian is described as:



White Male

5’8 160lbs

Brown eyes

Short brown hair

trimmed facial hair

Last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

On Saturday, officials began searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie after a tip from the family indicated he might be in the area.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week.

"We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations," said a statement from North Port Police.

North Port Police were at the Laundrie home for several hours Friday evening. Police say they were speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

At the same time, a large gathering of people stood outside the home demanding answers while police continued to ask for calm.

Often times the crowd could be heard chanting, "Where's Gabby, Where's Gabby?"

