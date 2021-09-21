Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021
FBI confirms remains found are Gabby Petito's
Cause of death has not been confirmed
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 17:20:15-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.