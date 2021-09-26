Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Mourners have begun arriving on Long Island for a funeral home viewing for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Sunday's viewing is in Holbook, about 35 miles east of New York City. Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn't respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.