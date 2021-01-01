Welcome to my bio page. I am a colorado kid who traded in the snow for the SWFL sand.

Growing up I spent my winters snowboarding in the Rockies, and my summers making camping trips up to the lake.

I love sports and I am an avid football fan (Go Denver Broncos). If you ever see me walking around town, feel free to ask me how my teams are doing and prepare to hear me vent.

After graduating from Colorado Mesa University, I got my first real taste for news during an internship at a station in San Diego, CA. I immediately fell in love with being near the ocean and everything that comes with living that coastal life.

My career path would keep me in California, but take me out of SoCal.

I spent two years as a Multimedia Journalist in Redding, CA before the Gulf Coast called my name and made my dreams of once again living by the water, a reality.

Now I get to report in a city where the sights don’t stop, and most people only get to experience on vacation...not a bad gig!

Give me a shout if you have a story idea/ want to say hi or where to find the best fish taco.

Connect with Colton:

(239) 240-5895

colton.chavez@fox4now.com