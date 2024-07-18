Cape Coral City Council approves rate hike for water usage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People living in Cape Coral can expect to see an 11% increase on their water bill each year for the next three years.

Cape Coral city council unanimously approved the rate increase on Wednesday night.

Fox 4

Mark mason the city’s financial services director says you will see that increase on commodity and capacity water rates but your irrigation rate will stay set at $9- fifty cents a month.

Mason said a letter was mailed out to homeowners advising them about the public hearing but only two people showed up at the city council meeting to talk about it.

One man said at the meeting it already costs him too much to live in Cape Coral and he can’t afford a higher water bill.

The rates will go into effect starting October first