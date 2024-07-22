MUDDY MESS | Homeowners in Cape Coral concerned over city construction project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Jon Freeman said a City of Cape Coral construction project has left him feeling anything but at peace with his home.

“Well it's a little more than an inconvenience,” said Freeman.

Freeman told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that he works from home.

“It's not that bad, the house shakes but you get used to it after a while,” said Freeman.

He said the project is part of the city's efforts to transfer people from well water to city water.

A project that he looks forward to being complete, but difficult to handle in the meantime.

“My wife works for hospice she has to get to work every morning. She’s parking a street over just so she can get to and from work,” said Freeman. "She has to dress nicely...wears boots to get to the car and nice shoes once she gets in there to go to work."

Freeman said he understood the project needs to move forward, but he was hoping the City of Cape Coral could help lessen the impact for him and his neighbors.

“When it rains, I just see the guys run off and leave a big mud pit, so putting gravel down would be great," said Freeman. " I'm sure that would cost money too."

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral provided Colton Chavez with an informational packet about the project. Click here for that.

A spokesperson also advised people dealing with this project to reach out to the official UEP hotline (833) CAPE-UEP (227-3837).

On Monday, they said the phone number was also on the back page of the information packet homeowners received.