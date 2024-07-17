HURRICANE SURVEY| Non-profit learns how to better serve special needs families for a hurricane

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Family Initiative, a non-profit based in Cape Coral, shared the results of an online survey that aimed to provide insight into the challenges and complexity of decisions autism families face when it comes to preparing and recovering from a hurricane.

Co-founders David Brown and Anjali Van Drie told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez 100 families completed the survey.

It's a survey that Colton Chavez first told you about back in January 2024.

Brown says the survey revealed that 68% of autism families plan to evacuate within Lee County or Southwest Florida, depending on the severity of the storm.

51% of autism families reported they are unsure of how their child will be treated in a public shelter. Only 10% of families surveyed were aware of the special needs shelters program in Lee County.

“Almost a quarter of the families surveyed planned to stay regardless of the intensity of the hurricane,” said Van Drie.

The non-profit partnered with Lee County Government to share the survey with families through social media, emails, and media campaigns.

Brown said the survey also showed them a high level of responses for a child’s safety post-storm due to downed fences.

Brown says that while this can be a challenge for families, it does not pose the significant safety risk it does to autism families who depend on the fencing to keep their children from wandering.

He added that safe and reliable supervision for autistic children is a key support element families identified to complete immediate and long-term recovery efforts, such as debris clean-up and home repairs.

The data also has Family Initiative rolling out new programs that Brown said will provide better care for these families during a crisis.

"We have a new sensory trailer. So really it's going to serve as an emergency response vehicle. So what we want to be able to do is we got a generator, we got Starlink system, we have air conditioning, we have internet, which for our folks is everything," Brown said. "This way we can be really actively engaged with our families, so wherever there is a crisis in our area we can be on the ground."

To connect with Family Initiative click here.

To learn more about the special needs shelters in Lee County, click here.