WATER BILLS ON THE RISE| What an 11% increase will look like for Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez the 11% rate increase for water usage and capacity would increase a monthly bill by $ 11 for customers who use 4,000 gallons a month.

City staff said the rate will increase by 11% each year for the next three years.

The increase was decided during a City of Cape Coral public hearing on Wednesday, July 17.

During that hearing, city staff said they mailed out reminders for people to attend, but very few were seen in council chambers.

The City of Cape Coral said the rate increase will accommodate the rise in operational costs for things like:



85% for chemicals, electricity, and fuel since 2019.

120% for utility construction materials and PVC pipe

69% for electrical equipment

65% for concrete

229% for ductile iron water pipe.

Looking at other cities in Florida whose populations are similar to Cape Coral, Port St Lucie’s water rates for customers who use up to 5,000 gallons are $6.39 and Cape Coral’s rate last year was $3.97.

In the graph below, the City of Cape Coral said it shows the city's water rates remain lower than most of our surrounding areas in Southwest Florida.

City leaders expect these rates to go into effect starting October 1.