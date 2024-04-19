RE-BILLED TOLLS: Are you cool with a stop on your car registration? Drivers say it's happening

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There is no escaping it: you're well aware of the cost to cross bridges into Cape Coral.

Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez started getting calls from drivers who said they were receiving bills from LeeWay - dating as far back as 2019.

Lee County told Colton that the 467,000 individual re-billed tolls were due to LeeWay switching to a new invoice system.

On Thursday, Lynzi Ruck said her family eceived a notice in the mail that there was a stop placed on their vehicle registration.

“You don't think they are actually going to stop your registration but then you’re like what is this notice in the mail?," said Ruck.

What caught our attention was when Ruck told Colton that she had called the Lee County Tax Collector and said she was told it would not be enforced.

"We got our stop registration notice and when we asked them about it they were like no. We are just not going to deal with that," said Ruck.

On Thursday, we reached out to the Lee County Tax Collector and a spokesperson sent us this emailed response:

“As an agent of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office must abide by their procedures. So, if their system returns a stop on a registration, we must enforce it.” Lauren Bernaldo, APR, CPRC Chief Communications Officer

Since December of 2023, Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez has been repeatedly asking Lee County if financial forgiveness should be given for these outdated tolls.

As of Thursday, that answer has not been given by Lee County.

If you are receiving these tolls and want to discuss it, click here to connect with Colton Chavez.