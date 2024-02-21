RE-BILLED TOLLS | State leaders are asked if old LeeWay tolls should be forgiven

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, it had been months since Fox 4's Colton Chavez started working to get answers for people who said they are receiving a toll fee from LeeWay, some dating as far back as 2019.

The 467,000 individual tolls that a Lee County spokesperson said were being sent out were because the county said drivers have not paid them.

From the start, Fox 4 has been listening to your frustrations and pushing for answers.

On February 6, 2024, Fox 4 asked Lee County if drivers should receive financial forgiveness for these tolls dating as far back as five years ago.

A Lee County spokesperson never answered our question.

On Wednesday, Fox 4's Colton Chavez reached out to Congressman, Byron Donalds to ask if our Southwest Florida representative, believed the tolls should be forgiven.

In a statement emailed to Fox 4, Congressman Donalds said:

“If you haven’t billed someone for five years, don’t come looking for the money now. This is a Lee County government problem, not a Lee County people problem. Hopefully, they fix their system so this doesn’t happen again.” Byron Donalds, U.S. Congressman

On Wednesday people like Brandy Sutton spoke to Fox 4's Colton Chavez about how Lee County said the re-billed tolls are because of the county switching to a new invoice system.

“Why is it our fault that you switched over to this new technology and something is not going right,” said Sutton.

Sutton told Fox 4, she had received more than $700 in toll fees dating back two years ago.

Sutton said she had never been sent an invoice for the toll fees, until recently.

“So what am I gonna have to worry about this happening again down the line like three years from now,” said Sutton.

