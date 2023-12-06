GOT A TOLL FEE FROM YEARS AGO? See why drivers in southwest Florida are being rebilled

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Bonnie Small who lives in Cape Coral said she received 26 toll fees from LeeWay all dating back to 2020.

Small said she wanted LeeWay to prove that she did not pay.

“And I asked them [LeeWay] if they could prove that and they said no the proof is on me, I have to prove that I have paid them,” said Small.

Small told Fox 4 she and her husband had a transponder, which they used to pay for the tolls on one of their cars back then. However, what she said confused her the most, was none of these charges had a single late fee attached to them.

“In the past, I have seen a $5 fee on a $2 toll because there was a $3 interest charge,” said Small.

Fox 4 reached out to Lee County to ask for more information on the fees Small received.

Below is their statement to Fox 4:

Motorists with unpaid Lee County tolls from Oct. 1, 2019, to present are being rebilled as LeeWay has transitioned to a new invoice system. This includes crossings on the Cape Coral Bridge, the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, and the Sanibel Causeway.



The Lee Pay-by-Plate website, leetollbyplate.com, is available. All existing unpaid tolls have been assigned a new reference number in the new invoice system. Payment instructions are included in the mailed invoices, or motorists can call the LeeWay Service Center at 239-533-9297 to obtain the new reference number. Lee County Government

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lee County could not tell Fox 4 how many people are being re-billed because they said it was an ongoing process.

Small said she still wants to investigate if the payments are legit.

“I am really waiting to get back my bank statements because I have paid so much money to LeeWay,” said Small.

A link for more information on the re-billing system for LeeWay can be found by clickinghere.