TALK ABOUT TOLLS | Drivers demanding proof for 467,000 re-billed LeeWay tolls

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Lee County has still not answered whether or not drivers should be granted financial forgiveness for the 467,000 individual tolls that have been re-billed, dating as far back as 2019.

According to a Lee County Spokesperson, the re-billing effort is due to LeeWay switching over to a new invoice system.

On Monday, drivers like Lynzi Ruck were just one of the many drivers to continue to reach out to Fox 4 with frustration over the re-billed tolls.

“If you are not going to do anything as the county, you are not going to look at this and say let's clear this out, it is what it is we will just wash our hands with it because now what are we going to do in the future when you have un-registered drivers who have to go to work,” said Ruck.

Ruck was talking about un-registered drivers because a Lee County spokesperson said if people don’t pay their tolls a hold can be placed on people’s vehicle registration.

“They send you, ya know a chunk of when you went through the tolls but they only send you one picture of your plate. I am sorry but for me, I need to see a picture of my plate going through every single one to make sure,” said Ruck.

Back on February 21, 2024, Southwest Florida Congressman Byron Donalds responded to Lee County's re-billing efforts.

“If you haven’t billed someone for five years, don’t come looking for the money now. This is a Lee County government problem, not a Lee County people problem. Hopefully, they fix their system so this doesn’t happen again.” Congressman, Byron Donalds

On Monday, Fox 4's Colton Chavez reached out to Lee County but has not received a response.