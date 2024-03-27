'WHO DOES THAT?' Drivers continue to push back on re-billed tolls

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez continued to push for solutions to the 467,000 re-billed LeeWay tolls.

John Green, doesn’t even live in Cape Coral, he’s over 300 miles east of Cape Coral in Jacksonville…but said he got a toll from four years ago during one of his family's trips down to Sanibel island.

“I guess to me, the question is, are you not willing to forgive because you don’t want to admit you messed up or to me… it's a money grab,” said Green.

On Wednesday, Fox 4 reached out again to Lee County and asked if the county should provide financial forgiveness for these outdated tolls.

A Lee County spokesperson did not answer our question directly but said in an email:

I can tell you that LeeWay is working with motorists to waive a portion of their administrative fee if a customer adds the vehicle to an existing LeeWay account or opens a new LeeWay account. We do this as an incentive to help customers join the LeeWay program and pay their tolls electronically with a LeeWay transponder. Lee County also offers customers free sticker transponders. Lee County Government

“I was a principal for 25 years and you get back to the inherent fairness like wait a second … if I went back and if you graduated from college and four years after you graduated your university calls you and said hey man, sorry we had a software glitch and you owe us another 2 grand in tuition..like who does that?" said Green.

Lee County has said the 467,000 individual re-billed tolls are because of a switch to a new invoice system and not a mistake.

An answer Cape Coral’s Congressman Byron Donalds disagreed with in a past statement to Fox 4.

Green said despite the re-billed tolls, he still plans to bring his family back to Southwest Florida.

“Ya we will come back but I'm definitely i guess ill have to put in my notes in my phone like hey I crossed the bridge four times. Maybe in four years, I'll get that bill,” said Green.