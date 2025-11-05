Lee Co. commissioner seeks law enforcement's help for Burnt Store Rd. safety

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass is addressing concerns on Burnt Store Road by sending a letter to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore.

Pendergrass' letter, dated on Nov. 5,, highlights "the need for continued enforcement and education efforts".

Commissioners have directed the county manager to work with the Department of Transportation to address and implement safety measures, Pendergrass wrote, while also identifying potential funding for long-term improvements.