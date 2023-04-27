Lee County celebrates Burnt Store Road completion

Lee County is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been years in the making, the widening of Burnt Store Road.

On Thursday they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project.

The widening project is one the county has been working on since 2015.

Burnt Store Road is one of the most traveled roads in Cape Coral, and the county says this undertaking now makes it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

For years residents complained about the road.

One of the biggest concerns for residents about this road is that this is the main road used to evacuate during a hurricane.

The county took these concerns into consideration when undergoing this project.

The completion consists of 4.5 miles of Burnt Store Road and extends from Pine Island Road North to Van Buren Parkway.

The road is now four-lane, allowing for more mobility and a better evacuation route.

Some upgrades also include a five-foot sidewalk in both directions.