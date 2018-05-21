Northbound Burnt Store Road closed due to semi crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A crash involving a semi truck in NW Cape Coral is causing road blockage Monday morning.

The crash is in the 4700 block of Burnt Store Road. That's just north of Durden Parkway between Cape Coral and Burnt Store Marina.

According to Cape Coral Police, northbound traffic will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to utilize Del Prado Boulevard and U.S. 41 to travel to Charlotte County.

