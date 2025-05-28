San Carlos Park fire that killed firefighter ruled intentional, officials say

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Documents obtained by Fox 4 say the San Carlos Park house fire that killed South Trail firefighter Michael McCarty was intentionally set.

In the documents, it says a firefighter found McCarty's body sitting in a chair in the house.

First responders received the call at 11:21 a.m on May 21 for a structure fire on Caloosa Trace Circle.

Fire investigators say his body was found in the garage, where the fire started.

Investigators determined the source of the fire was a "blasting agent, primer cord, black powder fuse." They could not determine what item first ignited or the type of material.

However, documents say the cause is intentional.

In the paperwork obtained by Fox 4, it says human factors contributing to the ignition include "possibly impaired by alcohol or drugs." However, his cause of death has not been released.

South Trail Fire

South Trail Fire mentioned the importance of mental health in a statement released the day after the fire.

"We also want to take this moment to emphasize the importance of mental health wellness, especially within the first responder community. We urge anyone who is struggling to reach out, and all of us to reach in to check on each other," the statement said.

McCarty started at the fire department on July 11, 2002. He was also employed with Upper Captiva Fire.

The firefighter started his career with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department from September 2000-July 2002. McCarty was also a Marine veteran.