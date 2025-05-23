'Missing man table' set by South Trail firefighters at McGregor's Public House

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A "missing man table" was set up at McGregor's Public House on Thursday to honor firefighter Mike McCarty.

The owner tells Fox 4 South Trail firefighters came in and ordered the round when they got there. The chair was then placed against the table.

"A lot of people came and went through the day and night, and the round stayed there," the owner said.

After the bartenders cleaned up, it remained untouched.

A missing man table is sometimes known as the Fallen Comrade Table, which is intended to remind people of fallen military service members.

Not only was McCarty a firefighter/EMT, but he was a Marine veteran.

"It’s so humbling to be a place where our local heroes come to honor and remember a lost comrade," the owner said on social media. "To our South Trail family and friends, we love you and are here to help in any way we can. Thank you for everything you do for our community."

McCarty died in a fire at his home on Wednesday morning. It's not clear how the fire started or McCarty's cause of death.

However, the statement from South Trail Fire mentioned the importance of mental health.

"We also want to take this moment to emphasize the importance of mental health wellness, especially within the first responder community. We urge anyone who is struggling to reach out, and all of us to reach in to check on each other," the statement said.

