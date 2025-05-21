One dead in San Carlos Park house fire

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — The San Carlos Fire Department says one person has died following a house fire on Wednesday morning.

First responders received the call at 11:21 a.m for a structure fire at 17000 Caloosa Trace Circle.

The fire is out, but remains under investigation.

The Lee County School District sent out this letter to students of San Carlos Park and Fort Myers Beach Elementary:

Good morning Eagle family,

This email is to inform you our school is currently placed on secure due to a house fire near the edge of our campus. Most importantly, please know your student is safe. When secure, all outside access points to the school are locked and students stay or move inside. Teaching and learning continue as normal.

We will let you know when the secure is lifted. Thank you for your trust and understanding.

They got this message 30 minutes later.

Good afternoon, Eagle family,

At this time all school operations are back to normal. However, out of an abundance of caution we will keep students inside until dismissal. Teaching and learning will continue as normal.

Thank you for your trust and understanding.