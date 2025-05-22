Man identified in deadly San Carlos Park fire as South Trail firefighter

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — South Trail Fire Rescue says one of their own died in Wednesday morning's house fire.

The agency confirms Michael "Mike" McCarty died in the fire and said he was a firefighter/EMT.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Fire Arson Explosives Investigations are conducting the death investigation.

"Out of respect for Mike’s family, the South Trail Fire & Rescue family, and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing further details at this time," South Trail Fire said in a statement. "This is a devastating unexpected loss for our department, and our love and strength are with his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. He was a valued member of our family and dedicated his life to serving others. We ask for privacy and compassion during this difficult time."

His cause of death has not been released. However, the statement mentioned the importance of mental health.

"We also want to take this moment to emphasize the importance of mental health wellness, especially within the first responder community. We urge anyone who is struggling to reach out, and all of us to reach in to check on each other," the statement said.

McCarty started at the fire department on July 11, 2002. He was also employed with Upper Captiva Fire.

The firefighter started his career with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department from September 2000-July 2002. McCarty was also a Marine veteran.

Just before noon, residents say they were jolted by a thunderous boom that shook homes.

Witnesses say the blaze tore through the house in minutes.

“It went through the house so fast, and the roof...it was awful. It was really awful to watch,” said a neighbor said.

Dan Martin, who lives several homes away, recalled a similar experience.

“It was very loud—maybe like a bomb hitting. It shook the whole house,” he said. “I ran outside and saw smoke rising.”

First responders received the call at 11:21 a.m Wednesday for a structure fire on Caloosa Trace Circle.