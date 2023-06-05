Wisner Desmaret set for sentencing

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who killed a Fort Myers Police Officer in 2018 will be sentenced today.

Wisner Desmaret was convicted last month for murdering Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

After Desmaret represented himself in his trial he asked the judge to throw out his conviction or to get a new trial, saying the judge should not have let him represent himself.

The judge denied both requests saying Desmaret was given numerous chances to have a lawyer present.

Desmaret is set for sentencing at 1: 30 p.m. on Monday.

The jury has recommended life in prison. Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to update you on what happens in the courtroom.