Wisner Desmaret is requesting a new trial

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who killed a Fort Myers Police Officer will be back in court Tuesday afternoon.

Wisner Desmaret wants a judge to throw out his conviction or give him a new trial.

Last month a jury found Desmaret guilty of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Desmaret chose to represent himself in his trial but is now saying the judge should never have allowed it.

Desmaret claims he was hearing voices and was not fully competent to represent himself.

At Tuesday's hearing, Desmaret will have a new layer assigned to him.

