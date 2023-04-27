Man found guilty of killing FMPD officer requests new trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wisner Desmaret, the man found guilty of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, has requested a new trial.

Desmaret was found guilty on April 12 after choosing to represent himself in the trial.

Court documents show Desmaret is requesting a new trial on the grounds that the court should not have found him competent to stand trial nor repersent himself.

The Court erred in allowing Defendant to continue to represent himself after Defendant admitted on the record during trial that he was hearing and listening to 'voices,' including that of God. 20th Judicial Circuit Court for Lee County

Documents also cite the courts denial of Desmaret's request for change of venue in July 2022.

Desmaret is requesting either a new trial or a judgment of acquittal on the charges.