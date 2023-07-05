Joseph Zieler back in court for harassment charges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man who was sentenced to death for killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter will be back in a Lee County courtroom on Wednesday.

Joseph Zieler will have a hearing for a harassment charge after prosecutors say last year he tried to stop Jan Cornell from testifying in his murder trial.

Cornell is the mother of the young girl who was killed by Zeiler.

This hearing comes after a jury found Zieler guilty of double murder and a judge had sentenced him to the death penalty last month.