$1.8 million approved for tornado relief in South Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Board of County Commissioners approve a $1.8 million grant agreement with the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church to provide services to residents affected by the Jan. 16 tornado in the Iona-McGregor area of South Fort Myers.

The State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Disaster Assistance Grant Agreement provides state grants through the county to the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Commissioners say the money will be used to assist a minimum of 32 households with very low, low, or moderate incomes whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

For eligibility and to apply for these funds call the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church at 855-228-3862.