DeSantis launches donation portal for tornado relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday launched a donation portal to provide immediate relief for disaster survivors impacted by the Jan. 16 tornado outbreak.

“We cannot continue waiting on the federal government to provide relief to these Floridians,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “After meeting with survivors last week, it’s clear they still need our help. We’ve helped community leaders launch this portal to expedite assistance for impacted residents and we’re going to ensure they get help.”

Click here to access the donation portal.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie says donations are going directly to disaster survivors who need it most. Donations will be prioritized for survivors whose homes were assessed as being destroyed or sustaining major damage, per FEMA criteria.

Residents affected in Lee and Charlotte counties are eligible to receive benefits. You can apply for benefits at the above link.

Last week, FEMA denied a request from the state to provide federal disaster relief assistance.