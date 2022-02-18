DeSantis to discuss SWFL tornado relief issues

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in the Southwest Florida area Friday morning to discuss recent issues regarding tornado relief in the area following the Jan. 16 outbreak.

FEMA this week rejected a request from the state government for federal assistance in the recovery efforts.

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

His appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m.; look for a live stream of this speech in this story and further details here and on Fox 4 News.