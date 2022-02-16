What resources are available to Lee Co. after FEMA denies aid

IONA, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents hoping for federal disaster aid from the government now have to look for alternative options.

We asked Lee County leaders what resources are available after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied aid for communities impacted by the Jan. 16 tornado outbreak.

The State of Florida will appeal a rejection from FEMA for grant money intended to help residents of the January 16 tornado outbreak that struck Southwest Florida counties.

In an email, Lee County Spokesperson Betsy Clayton responded to our questions with information on resources that are available at the state and local levels.

Clayton said the Lee County Emergency Management (LCEM) staff is continuing to work with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to analyze options and identify other available avenues of assistance for those impacted by this severe weather event.

In the email, Clayton detailed a meeting that took place at the Wakehatchee Recreation Center Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC), established by Lee County staff and partnering agencies.

She said that's where 172 assessments were completed to determine the unmet needs of those impacted by the tornado.

Clayton added that residents who were unable to visit the MARC, but still need assistance can call 239-533-7900 or email ionatornado@leegov.com.

We are working to get more information on local resources for families. Be sure to check back for more details.