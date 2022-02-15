FEMA denies SWFL tornado clean up aid

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Community Director Samantha Bequer from the Florida Division of Emergency Management says that Federal Aid was denied by FEMA.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Division of Emergency Management surveyed the neighborhoods affected by the tornadoes last month.

Lee County is working closely with FEMA and other agencies like the Florida Division of Emergency Management on long-term recovery assistance for the people impacted.

Governor Ron Desantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Lee and Charlotte Counties.