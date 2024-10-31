Woman sentenced to life for killing dad & daughters in drunk driving crash

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Anne Lang will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing a dad and his two teenage daughters.

Lang was found guilty on three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide following a three-day trial in Hendry County. Troopers say she killed Enedino Galindo, Aryana and Keanna Galindo — who were only 13 and 15 at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Lang was sentenced to life for each count of vehicular homicide. For manslaughter, she was sentenced to 14 years plus one for each count.

In January 2021, Lang was driving more than 100 mph on State Road 80 when she crashed into a car reversing out of their driveway.

Inside of the other vehicle was a father and his two teenage daughters.

Records show Lang's blood alcohol level was 0.22 - nearly three times the legal limit.

Last March, the US Marshals joined a search for Lang after she failed to show up for her trial on 7 DUI-related counts - including three counts of DUI manslaughter.

She was denied bond.