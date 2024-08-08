Sentencing set for woman guilty of killing dad & daughters while drunk driving

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — We will find out just how long a woman found guilty of killing a family of three in a drunk driving crash will spend in prison next month.

Anne Lang's sentencing has been scheduled for September 27th, 2024.

Lang was found guilty on 3 three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide Wednesday following a three-day trial in Hendry County.

In January 2021, Lang was driving more than 100 miles per hour on State Road 80 when she crashed into a car reversing out of their driveway.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Pictured above is Lang's car.

Inside of the other vehicle was a father and his two teenage daughters.

Records show Lang's blood alcohol level was 0.22 - nearly three times the legal limit.

Last March, the US Marshals joined a search for Lang after she failed to show up for her trial on 7 DUI-related counts - including three counts of DUI manslaughter.

She was denied bond.